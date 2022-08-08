Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Holdings Boosted by Sivik Global Healthcare LLC

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC grew its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Humana comprises approximately 3.2% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $7,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUM. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Humana by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,436,000 after buying an additional 19,962 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Price Performance

HUM opened at $487.03 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $497.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $465.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $61.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.89 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $453.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.61.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

