Hyman Charles D Acquires 639 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 63,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,708,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $346,000. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.0% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 5,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.1 %

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $196.94. 79,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,272,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

