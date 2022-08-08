Hyman Charles D Boosts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $13,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 253,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in Phillips 66 by 4.7% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 37,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 6.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 693,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,878,000 after acquiring an additional 39,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

PSX stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $84.12. 26,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,206,241. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

