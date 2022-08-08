Hyman Charles D Buys 1,749 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 321.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after buying an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.35.

Shares of QCOM traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.08. 166,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,546,086. The stock has a market cap of $166.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.97. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

