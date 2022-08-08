Hyman Charles D Buys 2,339 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hyman Charles D raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up about 1.7% of Hyman Charles D’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $27,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,082,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,670,000 after buying an additional 38,949 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.4% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.1% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EMR traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.05. The company had a trading volume of 85,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,740. The company has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $105.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 price objective on Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

