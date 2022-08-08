Hyman Charles D Grows Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hyman Charles D increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises approximately 2.2% of Hyman Charles D’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $35,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 392.9% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 21,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 16,808 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in Caterpillar by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $944,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 780.1% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $186.07. 67,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500,945. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.08 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.70.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.27.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

