Hyman Charles D Grows Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Hyman Charles D grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises 1.3% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $20,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Duke Energy Stock Performance

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,245 shares of company stock worth $137,021. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DUK stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $109.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,726. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.31. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $83.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.76%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

