Hyman Charles D Has $5.22 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hyman Charles D increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.06.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,195,396 shares of company stock valued at $380,134,601 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LLY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $301.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,333. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $220.20 and a 1 year high of $335.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $316.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.65. The company has a market capitalization of $286.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

