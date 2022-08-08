Hyman Charles D Lowers Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Hyman Charles D trimmed its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D owned 0.11% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,464,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $188,412,000 after acquiring an additional 39,754 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 644,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,866,000 after purchasing an additional 75,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 238,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.07. 8,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.26. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.87 and a 1 year high of $149.88.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.96 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.75%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.