Hyman Charles D Reduces Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Hyman Charles D lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.82.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BX traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.03. 116,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,851,814. The firm has a market cap of $72.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.35.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The business’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,310,582.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,954 shares of company stock valued at $11,578,255 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

