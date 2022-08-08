HyperDAO (HDAO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $165,960.00

HyperDAO (HDAO) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. HyperDAO has a market cap of $28.43 million and approximately $165,960.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. One HyperDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HyperDAO alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,961.73 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00132392 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00035999 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00068677 BTC.

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HyperDAO (HDAO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com.

HyperDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.