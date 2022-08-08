Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Shares Gap Up to $32.47

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.47, but opened at $34.78. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling shares last traded at $33.56, with a volume of 1,042 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.50.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. The business had revenue of $895.40 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is -9.66%.

Institutional Trading of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Featured Articles

