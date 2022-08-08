IDEX Market Cap Hits $53.63 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (IDEX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 8th. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $53.63 million and approximately $7.51 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0809 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,076.29 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00131742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00035819 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00068781 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 663,086,713 coins. IDEX’s official website is idex.market. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex.

IDEX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

