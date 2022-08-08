IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Price Target Cut to $420.00

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.75% from the company’s current price.

IDXX has been the topic of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.38.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $4.98 on Monday, hitting $412.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,215. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $318.50 and a 12-month high of $698.90. The company has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $368.91 and a 200-day moving average of $442.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $39,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

