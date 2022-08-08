IG Gold Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (IGG)

IG Gold (IGG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 8th. One IG Gold coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IG Gold has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $2,775.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IG Gold has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Concordium (CCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 254.1% against the dollar and now trades at $518.28 or 0.02163995 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,947.98 or 0.99990000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001581 BTC.

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here. IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy. IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

