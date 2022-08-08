Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 13,087 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 667,930 shares.The stock last traded at $14.34 and had previously closed at $14.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IEA has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti cut Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson cut Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives ( NASDAQ:IEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 402.74% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. Research analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEA. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 15,241,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,236 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,244,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after acquiring an additional 80,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,185,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,895,000 after acquiring an additional 464,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,508,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,875,000 after acquiring an additional 89,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,040,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 408,055 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

(Get Rating)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.