Ingalls & Snyder LLC Acquires 16 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $864.51 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $620.57 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $743.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $839.94. The firm has a market cap of $902.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total value of $7,910,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total value of $2,770,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $16,278,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total value of $7,910,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,239 shares of company stock worth $53,099,879. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tesla from $385.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Tesla from $375.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Tesla from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Tesla from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $859.50.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

