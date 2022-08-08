Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Diageo by 81.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Diageo by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 432.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $188.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.83. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $166.24 and a 52-week high of $223.14.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $2.2775 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 2%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($52.69) to GBX 4,500 ($55.14) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($34.31) to GBX 3,000 ($36.76) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($39.58) to GBX 3,300 ($40.44) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,192.50.

About Diageo

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.