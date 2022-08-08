Ingalls & Snyder LLC Decreases Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,276 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 198,018 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 191.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 359.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Twitter by 6.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 23,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna lowered Twitter from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Twitter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.53.

NYSE TWTR opened at $42.52 on Monday. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $69.81. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.57.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 15,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $588,055.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,060,862.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Twitter news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 15,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $588,055.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,060,862.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $239,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 720,858 shares in the company, valued at $34,493,055.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 546,266 shares of company stock worth $20,473,890 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

