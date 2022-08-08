Ingalls & Snyder LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $546,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $83.00 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $74.55 and a one year high of $102.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.30.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.