Ingalls & Snyder LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $276,446,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $84,311,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 948.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,200,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,991,000 after buying an additional 1,086,074 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,102.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 948,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after buying an additional 869,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,980,000 after buying an additional 686,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $83.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.