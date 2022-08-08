Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,539,000 after acquiring an additional 44,446 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth about $206,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPR opened at $30.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.08. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.18 and a twelve month high of $53.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 88.69% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

See Also

