Ingalls & Snyder LLC Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,338 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 0.9% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $21,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $106.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.34. The firm has a market cap of $194.13 billion, a PE ratio of 73.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.28.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

