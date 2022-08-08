Ingalls & Snyder LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth $40,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $80.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.