Ingalls & Snyder LLC Purchases 6,500 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 233.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,837,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,681,000 after buying an additional 1,286,576 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,362,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth about $21,588,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth approximately $14,872,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,751,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,018,000 after buying an additional 397,012 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America cut MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $29.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $33.34.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 9.76%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

Further Reading

