Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 100 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its position in DTE Energy by 127.7% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DTE opened at $129.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.87. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.59. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $108.22 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,471.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $467,965.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $692,701 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

