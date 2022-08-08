Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 188 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,114 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,800 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 60,034 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,144 shares of company stock worth $69,269,555. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Several research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.50.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $535.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $506.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $499.96. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

