Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 670 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,934 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after buying an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Comcast by 911.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822,276 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $361,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,106 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.52.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $38.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $173.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

