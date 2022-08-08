Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) Stake Raised by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January makes up approximately 4.5% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned 10.25% of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $8,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,261,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 31.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 180,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 42,952 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.4% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 101,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.3% in the first quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 48,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EJAN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,880. Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.89.

