Insider Buying: Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Buys 219 Shares of Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Murphy bought 219 shares of Assura stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £151.11 ($185.16).

Jonathan Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 13th, Jonathan Murphy sold 174,720 shares of Assura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.82), for a total transaction of £117,062.40 ($143,441.24).

Assura Stock Up 1.7 %

AGR stock traded up GBX 1.15 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 68.75 ($0.84). The company had a trading volume of 3,057,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,550,488. Assura Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 59.28 ($0.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 80.20 ($0.98). The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. The company has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,143.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 68.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 66.58.

Assura Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a GBX 0.78 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AGR shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.04) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($0.98) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Assura from GBX 80 ($0.98) to GBX 73 ($0.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 79 ($0.97) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assura has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 78.67 ($0.96).

About Assura

(Get Rating)

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

Featured Stories

