Insider Buying: Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Insider Purchases 1,174 Shares of Stock

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) insider Karen Witts bought 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 845 ($10.35) per share, for a total transaction of £9,920.30 ($12,155.74).

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

LON:DNLM opened at GBX 835 ($10.23) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,090.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 827.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,001.40. Dunelm Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 752 ($9.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,557.73 ($19.09). The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57.

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DNLM shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,500 ($18.38) to GBX 1,100 ($13.48) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($14.21) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.70) to GBX 1,130 ($13.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.44) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dunelm Group to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,400 ($17.15) to GBX 950 ($11.64) in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,218 ($14.92).

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

Further Reading

