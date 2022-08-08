Insider Selling: Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) EVP Sells 10,780 Shares of Stock

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 10,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $869,730.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,499,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.09. 469,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,096. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $50.07 and a one year high of $83.63.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $651.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 153.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $2,291,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ACHC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.60.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

