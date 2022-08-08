Insider Selling: Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) CFO Sells 3,180 Shares of Stock

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) CFO Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total transaction of $219,292.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,154.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Boise Cascade Stock Up 4.0 %

BCC stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,927. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.14. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $51.30 and a twelve month high of $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 20.06 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 2.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 19.9% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCC. Benchmark lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.