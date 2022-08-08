Insider Selling: General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Insider Sells 15,685 Shares of Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,896.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,381,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,806,618. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.11 and its 200-day moving average is $69.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $76.94.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in General Mills by 1,160.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

