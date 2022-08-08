Insider Selling: Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Senior Officer Sells 3,100 Shares of Stock

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kim Charisse Casswell sold 3,100 shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.35, for a total value of C$19,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$44,450.

Kim Charisse Casswell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 28th, Kim Charisse Casswell sold 1,445 shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.55, for a total value of C$9,466.77.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CVE:MTA traded down C$0.02 on Monday, hitting C$6.33. 6,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,789. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$5.44 and a 12 month high of C$10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$282.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 13.35 and a quick ratio of 8.09.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Metalla Royalty & Streaming ( CVE:MTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.85 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.

