Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Sells 11,478 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) CEO Mac Armstrong sold 11,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $835,254.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,180,844.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mac Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 4th, Mac Armstrong sold 47,949 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $3,366,019.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.93. The stock had a trading volume of 105,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,442. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.60 and its 200-day moving average is $59.40. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $97.18.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLMR. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Palomar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Palomar by 133.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 85.7% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

