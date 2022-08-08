Insider Selling: Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) President Sells 6,266 Shares of Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) President Sebastian Grady sold 6,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $36,530.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 139,771 shares in the company, valued at $814,864.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rimini Street Price Performance

RMNI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,687. The stock has a market cap of $510.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.81. Rimini Street, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rimini Street

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rimini Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 185,748 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Rimini Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its position in Rimini Street by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 27,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

