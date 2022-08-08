inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.00 million-$31.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29.80 million. inTEST also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
inTEST Stock Up 9.5 %
NYSEAMERICAN:INTT traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.20. 81,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,248. The company has a market cap of $101.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. inTEST has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $17.00.
inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.08 million for the quarter. inTEST had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that inTEST will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in inTEST by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 38,184 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of inTEST by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 79,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of inTEST by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of inTEST by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in inTEST by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.
inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).
