Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.17–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.50 million-$10.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.00 million.

Intevac Price Performance

Intevac stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,039. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09. The company has a market cap of $122.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.73. Intevac has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $5.98.

Get Intevac alerts:

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter. Intevac had a net margin of 64.27% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intevac

In other news, Director David S. Dury bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $76,300. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVAC. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 1,365.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 197,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 184,346 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Intevac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intevac by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 206,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 39,270 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Intevac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 26,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intevac by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 139,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 23,360 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intevac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, solar photovoltaic cell, and advanced semiconductor packaging industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.