Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 215.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,793 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $26,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.91. 28,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238,583. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $129.56 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.03.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
