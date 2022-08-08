Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 6,716 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 258% compared to the average volume of 1,876 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Stock Performance

Shares of PRTY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,712. Party City Holdco has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $9.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 68.71%. The business had revenue of $432.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

