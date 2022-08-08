Invictus Hyperion Fund Hits Market Cap of $9.09 Million (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) traded 31.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $9.09 million and approximately $3,542.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be bought for about $0.0790 or 0.00000330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,961.73 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00132392 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00035999 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00068677 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

IHF is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 115,465,568 coins and its circulating supply is 115,093,401 coins. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

