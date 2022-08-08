IOI Token (IOI) Trading 0.4% Higher This Week

IOI Token (IOI) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 8th. One IOI Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000842 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IOI Token has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. IOI Token has a total market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $997,295.00 worth of IOI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,130.48 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004139 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00132346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00035619 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00067816 BTC.

IOI Token Coin Profile

IOI Token (CRYPTO:IOI) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2021. IOI Token’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,014,158 coins. IOI Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOI Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trade Race Manager (TRM) is an ecosystem for gamers and traders powered by Defi and NFTs to bring users lifetime rewards, that add an element of gaming to make trading a fun experience. With TRM, users can trade cryptocurrencies in a different way, where traders may bet on themselves and compete against each other in many trading contests, known as races with the unique blockchain tokens called nonfungible tokens which represent racing car and much more. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOI Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOI Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

