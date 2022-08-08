IOST (IOST) Market Cap Hits $286.49 Million

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One IOST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IOST has a market capitalization of $286.49 million and $19.32 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IOST

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOST is iost.io. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

