IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.10 million-$13.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.07 million. IRadimed also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.96-$1.03 EPS.
Shares of IRMD stock opened at $37.52 on Monday. IRadimed has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $55.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.29 million, a P/E ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.94.
In other IRadimed news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 3,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $115,845.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,354.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.
