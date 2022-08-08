IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.10 million-$13.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.07 million. IRadimed also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.96-$1.03 EPS.

Shares of IRMD stock opened at $37.52 on Monday. IRadimed has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $55.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.29 million, a P/E ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.94.

In other IRadimed news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 3,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $115,845.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,354.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in IRadimed during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in IRadimed by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in IRadimed by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in IRadimed by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

