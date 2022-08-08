Iridium Price Down 0.4% This Week (IRD)

Iridium (IRD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 7th. One Iridium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Iridium has a market cap of $112,509.37 and $5.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Iridium has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.65 or 0.00800694 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002253 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00014689 BTC.
Iridium Profile
Iridium’s total supply is 24,132,057 coins. The official website for Iridium is ird.cash. The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Iridium
