Iridium Price Down 0.4% This Week (IRD)

Iridium (IRD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 7th. One Iridium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Iridium has a market cap of $112,509.37 and $5.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Iridium has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Iridium alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.65 or 0.00800694 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00014689 BTC.

Iridium Profile

Iridium’s total supply is 24,132,057 coins. The official website for Iridium is ird.cash. The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Iridium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iridium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iridium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iridium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Iridium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iridium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.