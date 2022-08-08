iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Issues Earnings Results

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $1.20, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $255.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.06 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

iRobot Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $59.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.54, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.22. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $98.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,350 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,081,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,784,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRobot

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of iRobot by 225.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 103,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in iRobot by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,394,000 after acquiring an additional 52,357 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of iRobot by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 146,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after acquiring an additional 43,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in iRobot by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,946,000 after buying an additional 31,602 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 692,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,895,000 after buying an additional 29,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IRBT shares. StockNews.com downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of iRobot from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

