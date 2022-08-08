iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Issues Earnings Results

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $1.20, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $255.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.06 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $59.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.54, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.22. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $98.86.
In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,350 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,081,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,784,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IRBT shares. StockNews.com downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of iRobot from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.
iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.
