iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Rinkey Investments

Rinkey Investments lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Rinkey Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Rinkey Investments’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Lpwm LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 99,262 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34,849.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 166,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after acquiring an additional 165,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.18. The stock had a trading volume of 98,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,020,419. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $116.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.11.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

