iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,170 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,540,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $22.41 on Monday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Stories

