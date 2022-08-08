iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,124 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 169,809 shares.The stock last traded at $82.96 and had previously closed at $82.76.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.55.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Healthcare ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth $69,000.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.